Fawad Khan Says He Was Hospitalized Trying To Bulk Up Like Aamir Khan For ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’

Fawad Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt and had to increase his weight for the role. Khan revealed that he took some drastic measures while trying to gain weight and ended up in the hospital. He also shared that he took inspiration from actors like Christain Bale and Amir Khan, who are known for their drastic body transformations.

Aamir Khan and Christain Bale are known for their drastic body transformations, Khan had undergone major physical transformation for his film Ghajini and then again in Dangal. Meanwhile, Bale has undergone several transformations for his role. In an interview with Something Haute, Fawad Khan shared that he took inspiration from these actors to prepare for his role in The Legend of Maula Jatt but was hospitalized.

He said, “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down.”

He added, “I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. I had 1-1.5 months. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am a bit insane in that way. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. If I had 6 months, maybe Maula Jatt would have looked very different. It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never.”

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut back in 2014 with the movie Khoobsurat. He was then seen in Hindi movies like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He even made his MCU debut this year through the show Ms. Marvel.

