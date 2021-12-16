Fawad Khan Is Making A Comeback With 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Co-Star Sanam Saeed; Series To Stream On ZEE5

Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring the dreamy Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed that garnered a massive viewership across the globe has a separate fandom. It is also the show that catapulted Khan to fame in India. The romance drama series ran on performances by the actors who became an instant fan favourite pairing. However, it has been a couple of years since the two worked together as the show’s popular run ended in the year 2013. And after all these years, they are finally making a comeback in a whole new show.

The last time we saw Fawad Khan in an Indian production, it was in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwariya Rai. His return is so perfect, it’s as if fans manifested it. Fawad will be joining Sanam in a series directed by Asim Abbasi who is best known for helming Churalis. Zindagi shared the first teaser image from the currently untitled series. It features both actors gazing into the distance amidst yellowed leaves. Check out the announcement here:

Director Asim Abbasi also shared a behind the scenes image to announce the project. While we don’t have an official logline for the series, his caption teases what to expect. It reads, “Mystical land. Magical realism. And a big, old family in the middle of it,”

The show is all set to stream on ZEE5.

Talking about the upcoming project Fawad Khan told mid-day, “Zindagi is taking brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. From mainstream content to avant-garde and noir, the platform is experimenting with different genres. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

Sanam added, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Asim Abbasi again. I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic that has been created in the beautiful limbo land”.

Fawad and Sanam’s much-awaited reunion is pretty much shrouded in mystery but from what we know so far, it seems to have some magical element and family drama. While we don’t have more to go on, we can rest assured that we’re getting good performances.

