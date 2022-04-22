Fauci says judge who voided mask mandate has ‘no experience in public health’

Dr Anthony Fauci has spoken out against a federal judge who voided a federal mask mandate, saying the ruling sets a “dangerous precedent.”

On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national requirement for Americans to wear masks on all public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which set the mandate, had overstepped its authority. On Thursday, Dr Fauci said this was a mistake.

“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations, far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” the infectious diseases expert told CBS News.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

