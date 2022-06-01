Father’s Day: Give the gift of home draught beer to your dad with these deals from Beerwulf

As Father’s Day approaches, sons, daughters and wives throughout the land will be busy exploring their beer buying options as a gift for the dad of the house (not to mention dads themselves looking for a beery bargain with which to treat themselves). And while most gifts of beer will be greatly received, if you’re looking to reward your Dad with an even better way to experience his favourite beer from home, then head over to Beerwulf’s online shop for some draught beer goodies.

What is home draught beer?

Unlike pouring beer from a bottle or a can, you can create a more authentic pub-beer experience by investing in your own draught dispensing tap. Beerwulf’s draught beer appliances sit on a countertop and holds either 2 litres or 8 litres of beer, which can be chilled to optimum drinking temperature and poured into your glass through a tap, just like you would enjoy in your favourite pub.

The beer itself comes in kegs that slot into the draught machines, and Beerwulf has an extensive range to choose from, including familiar names such as Heineken, Lagunitas and Fourpure, so there’s every chance that Dad’s favourite brew is among them.

What is Beerwulf?

Beerwulf is an online beer shop for people who love beer. Besides selling great beer, the website also tells the stories behind the beer, enhancing the home drinking experience. Immerse yourself in beer history and fact-filled beer blogs before you buy, or simply head straight for the shop and stock up on some of the most popular beers from around the world.

Explore Father’s Day deals at Beerwulf

We’ve been busily perusing the Beerwulf website and have picked out a few top deals which we think dads will enjoy this Father’s Day…

(BEERWULF)

The SUB is a state-of-the-art beer tap that holds 2 litre kegs of beer. Its compact design means it’s easy to find a suitable surface to rest it on, whether that’s in the kitchen, the shed or on the coffee table in easy reach of Dad’s sofa. It cools the beer and serves it fresh, and with SUB kegs ranging from Spanish favourite Cruzcampo to craft brewery Wild Beer, just about every style of beer is catered for.

Get £10 off a SUB Beer Tap or a SUB plus 4 kegs

(BEERWULF)

For professional standard pint pouring seek out the stylishly sleek BLADE beer tap. This easy to use beer machine holds 8 litre kegs and keeps the beer fresh for up to 30 days. Designate a surface in your home to act as the ‘bar’, plug the BLADE in and you’ll be pouring premium pints in no time. And with Amstel, Birra Moretti and Tiger among the beer brands available you’re spoilt for choice.

Get £25 off a Blade Beer Tap

Father’s Day gift packs, accessories and more!

(BEERWULF)

If you’re thinking that Dad might like a variety of beers for Father’s Day then the Beerfwulf experts have put together a range of boxes that he’s sure to love, including a specially curated selection especially for the occasion. This Fathers Day gift pack contains beer from around the world, with featured breweries including Belgium’s St Feuillien, Germany’s Konig and some special treats from the UK’s Brixton and Beavertown breweries. And to further enhance his beer drinking experience, Beerwulf has some ace accessories including glasses and bottle openers on offer too.

Explore Father’s Day deals at Beerwulf.com and get 10% off accessories!

