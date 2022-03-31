Father whose dog killed his 12 day-old baby after inflicting up to 40 puncture wounds is jailed

A father has been jailed after his own newborn son was killed by his out-of-control dog.

Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was just 12 days old when he was mauled to death by the Chow Chow Alsatian cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.

He suffered between 30 and 40 puncture wounds and later died in hospital, while the dog, named Teddy, was put down.

His father, Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted a charge of being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog, causing injury resulting in death.

The baby’s mother, Abigail Ellis, 28, denied the same charge and was due to stand trial but prosecutors asked for a not guilty verdict to be entered in her case after Joynes took full responsibility.

He was sentenced to four years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Abigail Ellis, 28, denied being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused the death of her newborn son and prosecutors later dropped the charge

Richard Thyme QC, prosecuting, said Joynes had moved in with mother-of-three Ms Ellis, who appeared “vulnerable” following the death of her previous partner from an illness, and brought the dog with him.

He told the court: “This dog had originally been purchased in January 2019 by the defendant’s ex-partner, as a gift for their daughter.

“However, it had become apparent that they could not cope with the dog, and so the defendant accepted ownership as a result.”

Mr Thyme described how in the months leading up to the attack, a neighbour had increased his fence to six feet tall to stop the dog from entering his property.

Other neighbours said they had seen Joynes “kick and shout” at the dog on occasions.

The court also heard how on 9 April, five months before the fatal incident, Ms Ellis had taken her son, Henley, to her local GP after he sustained an injury to his right thigh.

While it was initially claimed he had been bitten by a stray dog, later questioning following Elon’s death revealed the injury was caused by Teddy.

Mr Thyme said emergency services were alerted to the attack after Ms Ellis made a distressed 999 call on 13 September 2020, describing her baby as “pale and bleeding”.

Dozens of flowers were left outside the family home in Doncaster after 12-day-old Elon Ellis-Joynes was killed in a dog attack

He told the court neighbours who heard the commotion ran to help but it became clear Elon had severe injuries.

Other neighbours described hearing Ms Ellis’s mother shouting “I told him to get rid of that dog” after she made her way to the scene.

Mr Thyme said: “Ambulance staff arrived, one of the paramedics found Elon to be pale in colour with at least 30 to 40 puncture wounds and two lacerations to his torso and abdomen.

“He was transported to the Doncaster family resuscitation unit, but sadly despite every effort being made by medical staff, life was pronounced extinct at 4.12 that afternoon.”

In mitigation, Edward Moss said the incident was a tragedy by the “very definition of the word”.

He said: “This is a man who has suffered the greatest loss of all at his own hands.”

He added that Joynes and Ms Ellis were still together but had lost custody of their children as a result of the incident.

“They support each other. They are still together. Their plan is they will get their children back and put this matter behind them,” he told the court.

“It’s something that he will never forgive himself for.”

The dog has since been destroyed.

More follows…

Additional reporting by SWNS

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Father whose dog killed his 12 day-old baby after inflicting up to 40 puncture wounds is jailed