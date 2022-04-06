Father praised as ‘amazing dad’ for keeping list of son’s friends on Notes app: ‘Precious’

A woman has shared the wholesome moment a father could be seen reviewing a list of the names of all of his son’s friends that he keeps on his phone.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, Savannah, who goes by the username @savcav9, shared a clip she’d captured of a father and son who were sitting in front of her at a recent sporting event.

In the clip, which she captioned: “This dad has an entire Notes page dedicated to remembering his son’s friends names,” the man, who was standing next to a young boy who appeared to be his son, could be seen with his iPhone open to his Notes app, where he had a list titled: “Barrett friends.”

Savannah also captured the moment that the father appeared to scan the list, which had nine entries, and showed his son his phone.

“I think we should make all dads across America start doing this,” Savannah wrote in the caption of the video.

As of 6 April, the sweet clip has been viewed more than 4.9m times, with viewers in the comments obsessed with the man’s parenting tactic.

“Okay but why is this so cute. The EFFORT. I love it,” one person commented. Another asked: “Why does this make me tear up?”

Someone else called the father’s list of his son’s friends “adorable,” while another viewer said they hoped the son “knows how much his dad cares”.

“This is so wholesome,” one viewer wrote.

In addition to the replies from those touched by the father’s gesture, the video also prompted some amusing responses from TikTok viewers, with one person joking that their father “just says ‘who?’ after almost 15 years” of knowing their friends.

“Bold of you to assume my dad knows how to work his Notes app,” someone else joked, while another person said their dad just chooses to “call everyone ‘Mike’”.

According to one viewer, they “made it easy” on their parents by just having “one friend”.

