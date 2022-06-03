Father of Uvalde victim demands AR-15 manufacturer reveal ‘communications with gunman’

The grieving father of one of the Uvalde massacre victims is demanding that the manufacturers of the AR-15 weapon used reveal all its “communications with the shooter.”

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, whose 10-year-old daughter Amerie Jo Garza was one of the 19 slain students, have written to Daniel Defense demanding information about its marketing, particularly to teenagers and children.

They also want access to the company’s communications to Salvador Ramos and say they will make public anything they can obtain.

Mr Garza and his Texas lawyers are now working with Josh Koskoff, who represented nine Sandy Hook families that won a $73m settlement against Remington, who made the AR-15 used in the 2012 mass killing.

“My purpose for being now is to honor Amerie Jo’s memory,” said Mr Garza.

“She would want to me to do everything I can so this will never happen again to any other child. I have to fight her fight.”

The letter asks Daniel Defense to provide information “relevant to your marketing of AR-15 style rifles, including but not limited to the DDM4 v7 model; to your marketing of AR-15 style rifles to teens and children; to your incitement and encouragement of the assaultive use of these weapons; to your on-line purchase system; and to your communications, on any platform, with the Uvalde shooter; and to your awareness of the prior use of AR-15 style rifles in mass shootings.”

The letter also reminds the company of their legal obligation to preserve all evidence.

“Daniel Defense has said that they are praying for the Uvalde families. They should back up those prayers with meaningful action,” said Mr Koskoff.

“If they really are sincere in their desire to support these families, they will provide the information that Mr Garza has requested without delay or excuse. Either way, we will do a complete and thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned.”

The company has been asked to provide information on their advertising and marketing strategies, as well as information pertaining specifically to the Uvalde gunman.

The suspect killed 19 students and two teachers in an adjoining classroom at Robb Elementary School last week before a Border Patrol tactical unit eventually stormed the classroom and shot and killed him.

Police have been heavily criticised by families of the victims for the delay in entering the classroom, and the response is now under investigation by Texas law enforcement officials.

