Father of murdered three-year-old charges through courtroom and attacks suspect

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three-year-old son was attacked by the father of the boy on Thursday (23 June) in an Ohio courtroom.

The incident occurred during a hearing where attorneys for Desean Brown were asking a judge to throw out his confession, according to local reports.

In CCTV footage, Antonio Hughes jumps up from his seat and approaches Brown, before sucker punching the suspect from behind multiple times.

Four officers were needed to restrain Hughes before he was taken out of the courtroom.

