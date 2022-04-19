Father and son jailed for murder after family friend driven over in Iceland car park four times

A father and son have been jailed for life after they murdered a family friend by holding him down and repeatedly driving over him in a supermarket car park.

Bobby Ternent and his father Gary Ternent were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 19 April for the murder of John Avers.

They were each jailed for life, with Bobby to serve a minimum of 25 years and Gary to serve a minimum of 23 years. They were both found guilty of murder following an earlier trial at the same court.

The incident took place in an Iceland car park in Dagenham, Essex with the pair driving over Mr Avers in their BMW X6 model.

Jurors were visibly shocked as they saw the CCTV footage of the incident and heard the screams of the dying man.

Judge Anne Molyneux described Mr Avers as “a much loved father of two daughters.”

She added: “He was the main part of their lives. Their pain and that of their mother is lasting… He will not be forgotten.’

Ms Molyneux went on to highlight the “unimaginable terror” that Mr Avers underwent.

“This was a ruthless execution without mercy of a helpless man.” she said.

