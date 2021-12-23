A father has admitted to being in charge of an out-of-control dog that killed his 12-day-old baby in Doncaster.

Little Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the family’s Chow Chow cross at their home in the South Yorkshire town in September 2020.

Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a decision on the case.

The couple were both released on unconditional bail until then.

Source Link Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby