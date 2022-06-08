Fast radio bursts: New blast of energy coming from space is unlike previous signals, scientists say

Scientists have found a new fast radio burst coming to us from space – from. strange and unexpected location.

Fast radio bursts are very intense, very brief blasts of energy that come to us from deep in space. They were first detected in 2007, and scientists have found dozens since.

That has brought researchers closer to trying to understand where they are coming from, though their source remains a mystery. Researchers have suggested everything from black holes to alien technology – though probably the most likely explanation is a magnetar, which is a type of neutron star.

