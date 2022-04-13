Fast-growing black hole found in the early universe could unlock the secrets of the cosmos, scientists say

A “monster” black hole has been found in the early universe, scientists say.

The mysterious object was hidden in plain sight in one of the most-studied parts of the sky.

And it could now help shed light on the mysteries of the cosmos, helping us understand galaxies and black holes, researchers say.

