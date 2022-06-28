Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer has said he believes the Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri was a matter of time after he issued warnings about the crossing earlier this month.

Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday, killing three people, and that he had concerns.

“They knew it was unsafe,” the 64-year-old said. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”

Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at the crossing in a rural area of Missouri, near Mendon. An investigation is underway.

Mr Spencer said in a video uploaded to Facebook on 11 June overgrown grass and limited signal lighting were among several safety issues at the crossing, which can see trains pass though at speeds of up to 90mph.

Authorities – including Amtrak and Missouri’s transportation department – reportedly promised to improve conditions at the crossing but had yet to start work, said Mr Spencer.

A second farmer and nearby resident, Daryl Jacobs, agreed that the crossing needed alarms and signals to prevent another Amtrak train colliding with vehicles and farming equipment that regularly pass through.

“It needs arms on it or signals,” the 62-year-old told the Star. “It’s so dang steep. I heard that truck just stalled out today going up it. That’s what I heard. “And this dang brush along these railroad tracks all needs to be cleared back.”

The ramp leading up to he crossing was described as “steep”.

In a statement following the collision, Amtrak said it was “deeply saddened” at the second such derailment in as many days after three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday in rural California .

