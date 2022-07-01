Farhan Akhtar's 'Ms Marvel' Cameo Invites Flurry Of Memes On Twitter; 'Blink And You Miss Him'

From South Asian representation to familiar tunes of upbeat Bollywood songs, MCU’s new venture Ms Marvel is charming its way into the heart of Desi fans. Introducing Marvel’s first-ever Pakistani superhero, the story follows a 16-year-old self-proclaimed Captain Marvel fan who gains powers. Another treat for desi fans was the high-anticipated cameo of seasoned actor Farhan Akhtar. However, it did not turn out to be as exciting as it was hyped by Marvel and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor.

The 48-year-old actor appeared in the fourth episode of Ms Marvel as Waleed, leader of the Red Daggers. He is known to lead the group of vigilantes who wield knives and are recognised by their red bandanas.

While the actor’s stellar performance as Waleed stood out in the episode, a reflection of his successful years in Bollywood, his screen time in the series has left fans amused, to say the least. The cameo was brief enough to trigger a flurry of memes on social media as fans showed no mercy toward him.

From Munna Bhai MBBS’s iconic dialogue from Circuit—Yeh toh chalu hote hi khatam ho gaya— to fans adding a disclaimer to avoid blinking if they do not wish to miss Akhtar’s cameo, check out memes on Twitter that are as funny and witty as Farhan Akhtar’s beloved role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

#MsMarvel #FarhanAkhtar For anyone planning to watch Ms Marvel episode 4 , please watch it without blinking even for a sec Not coz it’s intresting or great , but if u blink even for a sec u will miss Farhan Akhtar’s role completely . pic.twitter.com/C1HDxnT7Io — BTown Ki Billi (@BtownKi) June 29, 2022

