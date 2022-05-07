Farhan Akhtar's MCU Debut With 'Ms. Marvel' Confirmed; Marvel Fans Are Hyped Already

We have been hearing speculations about the Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar starring in Ms. Marvel; however, now it has been confirmed that this actor will be making his debut in Hollywood finally. The actor tied knots with Shibani Danderkar recently and now he will be seen in a superhero series very soon.

All the Indians especially the Marvel fans should be very proud to hear that Farhan Akhtar will be starring in the upcoming Ms. Marvel and he is going to become the only actor from Indian cinema to feature in an MCU project.

Farhan Akhtar shared an article from Deadline on his Instagram page. The article read that “Farhan Akhtar To Appear In Disney Plus Series Ms. Marvel”. Farhan was very thankful for this opportunity and he expressed his gratitude on Instagram.

Shibani Danderkar also shared the same screenshot and expressed her happiness through the Instagram post. She said that she “Can’t wait for this one!”. She is a proud wife as this is a very big opportunity for the Bollywood actor.

However, we still don’t know about the role of Farhan Akhtar in the movie as it hasn’t been revealed yet. The Deadline article suggests that the actor will be seen as a guest-appearance in the Ms. Marvel. This Marvel series is going to bring the first South Asian Muslim Superhero in the Marvel universe. Her name will be Kamala Khan and she will be the Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 8 onwards.

That’s Huge. I always knew you were MARVELlous :star-struck: :clap: — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) May 7, 2022

Not bad at all 🙂 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 7, 2022

Oh shabaashein! — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) May 7, 2022

I hope it’s a good part

I love you brother my inspiration — Olik Tamut (@TamutOlik) May 7, 2022

They have chosen the right person to be part of Marvel… — zubair.100 (@zubairk33599273) May 7, 2022

Yess !! thank u Marvel and Disney plus HS for taking one of india’s finest director and actor — Sudhanva Kankanwadi (@SudhanvaKankan1) May 7, 2022

These kinda things about anyone makes me genuinely happy. :blush: Kudos Farhan. LOLove:kissing_heart: — Wasim Kachchhi (Chitalwala) (@rockingwk) May 7, 2022

Congratulations :clap::skin-tone-3: — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 7, 2022

Woah! — satrajit sen (@satrajits) May 7, 2022

congratulations sir for entering in mcu:fire::fire::fire: — Akash (@Akashmishra5630) May 7, 2022

Source Link : Farhan Akhtar's MCU Debut With 'Ms. Marvel' Confirmed; Marvel Fans Are Hyped Already