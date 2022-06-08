Farhan Akhtar's First Look From 'Ms. Marvel' Unveiled In New Teaser And Desi MCU Fans Are Hyped

MCU’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, is finally here and has already made a big splash across the globe. The show premiered its first two episodes this week and fans are already praising the show for its inclusivity and South-Asian cultural representation. Meanwhile, desi fans have found another reason to hype the show up as the first look of Farhan Akhtar was finally unveiled in a new teaser of Ms. Marvel.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Mohan Kapur Spills About Farhan Akhtar And Fawad Khan’s Cameo In The MCU Show

Disney+Hotstar shared the teaser of Ms. Marvel that featured Akhtar’s character. In the teaser, Farhan could be seen sporting long hair and beard along a with robe. He was seen interacting with Iman Vellani’s character and saying. “What you seek is seeking you.” Watch the teaser below.

As the teaser was released, fans took to Twitter and reacted to Farhan’s MCU debut. Take a look at the reactions below.

im still not over farhan akhtar’s look in ms marvel HELLO GIVE ME THIS EPISODE NOW?!?!?!?!? AND THE ONE WITH FAWAD KHAN TOO PLEASE IM BEGGING ON MY KNEES pic.twitter.com/4R26MSrVlG — ridz (@filmkirbys) June 8, 2022

WTFFFFF????? I JUST SAW A TV SPOT OF #MsMarvel AND THAT’S FUCKING FARHAN AKHTAR BROOOOO SKCMJDSKHC pic.twitter.com/ILTHTXGba9 — mokshhhhh (@mokshhhhhhhhh) June 8, 2022

how did no one tell me that Farhan Akhtar will be in the Ms. Marvel show. how did the universe fail me like this — Zeba Shahnaz (@zaybashah) June 3, 2022

Desis en route to smash anyone who utters shit against Fawad Kahn and Farhan Akhtar #MsMarvelpic.twitter.com/wNdXeAZ5XV — Swarna ✨ | will ransome era🧎 (@kidofmisfortune) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the show also stars Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and more. Fawad Khan will also be making his MCU debut through the show.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Farhan Akhtar's First Look From 'Ms. Marvel' Unveiled In New Teaser And Desi MCU Fans Are Hyped