Farhan Akhtar Trends Online As Marvel Drops 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 4 Featuring The Bollywood Actor; MCU Fans React

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar finally made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut today as Marvel Studios dropped the fourth episode of Iman Vellani starrer ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney Plus Hotstar. And looks like the multi-talented actor won over the internet with his stellar performance as Waleed in the new Marvel show.

While the teaser featuring Akhtar had left MCU excited, the 48-year-old actor’s performance in the recently released episode four of ‘Ms. Marvel’ has got the internet showering him with praise. Check out what the internet has to say about Farhan Akhtar here:

As praises continue to pour in from all quarters, Farhan Akhtar continues to trend on social media. And with the new Marvel show ‘Ms. Marvel’ garnering more and more positive reviews, it seems like it’ll soon join the likes of ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Moon Knight’ that struck a chord with the audience.

While Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani essays the role of Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel in the show, it also features an ensemble cast comprising of Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah and Yasmeen Fletcher.

‘Ms. Marvel’ also has a couple of Bollywood references including the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. And in a recent interaction, Vellani revealed that she would love to collaborate with Aamir Khan.

On the other hand, reports making rounds on the internet suggest that Farhan is currently working on the third instalment of ‘Don’ which would see him teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan once again. Read more about it here.

