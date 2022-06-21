Farhan Akhtar Reportedly Working On 'Don 3' Script; Will Shah Rukh Khan Return To The Franchise?

Looks like Farhan Akhtar has finally listened to all the fans campaigning for Don 3 on social media. The superhit franchise, Don, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was initially a remake of the 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan but eventually became an independent franchise with Don 2. New reports claim that Farhan Akhtar has started working on the script of Don 3 and has also, presented the idea to his father and the creator of the original Don, Javed Akhtar.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Farhan has started writing the script for Don 3 and will narrate the story to Shah Rukh Khan once its completed. A source told the publication, “Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked.”

As soon as the reports started making their rounds on the internet, fans went crazy on social media and left their reactions.

