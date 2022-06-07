Farhan Akhtar Finally Breaks His Silence About His MCU Debut With 'Ms. Marvel' A Day Before Release

Marvel is all set to introduce their first ever Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, through their upcoming Disney+ show. Actor Iman Vellani will be playing the lead role in the show. A day before the show’s release, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who will be making his debut in MCU through the show, shared an appreciation post for the creators. In his post, Akhtar wrote that he was proud to be a part of the show that celebrates inclusivity. Fawad Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in Ms. Marvel.

Taking to his social media handles, Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Ms. Marvel alongside a lengthy note. His note read, “Tomorrow, 8th June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it.”

He added, “It is an appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel.”

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, and Aramis Knight. It will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Watch the trailer here.

