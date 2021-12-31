Fantasy Premier League gameweek 21 tips: Son Heung-min, Matty Cash, Raheem Sterling and more

Son Heung-min

Son failed to get on the scoresheet in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Southampton earlier this week but his assist for Harry Kane meant that he has now returned in all of his last five games, notching four goals and two assists. Though often a streaky player, when he finds form it lasts for a good while.

There’s every reason to believe he can maintain it against Watford, too. Claudio Ranieri’s relegation battlers have the fourth-worst defensive record in the top flight and the worst going by xG on a per-game basis. With Tottenham improving under Antonio Conte, this feels like the mismatch of the weekend and one for fantasy managers to target.

Matty Cash

With an injury to Reece James and blanks on the horizon for his Chelsea team-mates, many managers are in the market for a defender this week. They could do worse than turning to Cash, who comes in at an affordable 5.0m and is part of a much-improved Aston Villa defence under Steven Gerrard.

Cash offers more attacking threat than Matt Targett, the cheaper alternative on the opposite flank, and has the prospect of defensive returns in the near future even if some of Villa’s postponements are not immediately rescheduled. Beware his suspension situation, though. A yellow against Brentford will lead to a one-game ban. Survive that and he’s safe again for a while.

Chris Wood

Burnley have a ridiculous number of postponements to reschedule – four in total, including one against Tottenham which was called off for poor weather. Double gameweeks are likely over the next few weeks and months, though there are not many members of Sean Dyche’s squad that are attractive fantasy prospects.

If there is one player who can be relied upon to start and pose a threat when he does, it is Wood. Everything Burnley do is aimed at getting their focal point centre-forward in positions to score, which is encouraging ahead of a meeting with a leaky Leeds defence that is only just coming back from a Covid outbreak.

Raheem Sterling

Rested for the win at Brentford, Sterling will drop in and out of Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up every now and again but is nevertheless in excellent form, with five goals in his last four starts. Though his 10.7m price is high, his 2.6% ownership is low for a player of his quality.

A trip to Arsenal looks tough on paper but Mikel Arteta’s side have made a habit of crumbling against top opposition. Two things to bear in mind: there is a Covid outbreak at Arsenal but, as this game is first up on Saturday, we should know whether it is going ahead prior to the deadline. Also, if it does, City are unlikely to have a double gameweek any time soon.

Raphinha

Still at his pre-season price of a modest 6.5m, Raphinha has consistently delivered points for the past couple of months now. If Leeds are to climb their way out of a potential relegation scrap, he will be central to everything and he’s still on penalty-taking duty while Patrick Bamford is sidelined through injury.

It seems Marcelo Bielsa’s side have come through their Covid outbreak without any long-term absentees due to a high rate of vaccination. The fixtures after Sunday’s meeting with Burnley are decent from an attacking perspective, with Newcastle and Everton to come plus a potential double gameweek against West Ham and Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fantasy Premier League gameweek 21 tips: Son Heung-min, Matty Cash, Raheem Sterling and more