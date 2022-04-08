'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Review: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen Add Magic To Otherwise Cursed Sequel

Is there a spell that can wipe out the entire ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise so that we can go back to 2011 when the last Harry Potter film dropped and the future was still bright with endless possibilities? No? Alright then. After 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’, its dull 2018 sequel ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’ and the ‘Return to Hogwarts’ reunion special, the latest entrant expanding on the wizarding world is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Starring Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and a freshly cast Mads Mikkelsen who replaces Johnny Depp to play Grindelwald, the David Yates directorial, for the most part, is much better than the previous titles of the prequel franchise. It has a few compelling plot points, some impressive CG work and even some emotional moments. So there are upgrades but that’s not saying much.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picks up sometime after the events of its predecessor. Grindelwald is still out there trying to take over the world with his dark ideology while Dumbledore gets down to business gathering a motley crew with the optimistic goal of stopping him and his followers. It’s a wizarding war brewing, alright. The film opens with Jude Law’s Dumbledore catching up with Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald in a tense moment as the former reveals, “I was in love with you”. Well, that’s one secret the film unveils in a throwaway scene. The other secrets that crop up in the 2 hours and 23 minutes of the film aren’t quite engaging. Meanwhile, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is off on his own adventure overseeing the birth of an adorable rare creature called Qilin when Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) intervenes to steal the newborn. The creature with the power to foresee the future and judge purity or impurity in human hearts is now in Grindelwald’s possession giving him an unfair advantage in the inevitable clash that ensues in the film. Potterheads pining for Hogwarts nostalgia might find some joy in the nods to the iconic original film series based on J.K. Rowling’s text. But I belong to the camp that firmly believes capitalising on that nostalgia hasn’t served the Fantastic Beasts franchise very well.

Mads Mikkelsen is a better Grindelwald than Johnny Depp, there I said it. But he’s wasted and so is the reliable Jude Law in a follow-up that tries to revive the magic but fails.

Don’t worry if you have forgotten the previous film (or repressed the memory of it) because Secrets of Dumbledore does a little rewind of what everyone’s been up to as Dumbledore’s crew assembles. Magizoologist Newt Scamander is leading the charge again joined by his Auror brother Theseus (Callum Turner), the muggle/no-Maj Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), professor Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams), Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Newt’s assistant Bunty (Victoria Yeats). Together they plan to thwart Grindelwald’s plan. Of course, the biggest question going in was how Mads Mikkelsen will fare as a recast Gellert Grindelwald and the answer is that he’s expectedly excellent. Best known for his quiet sinister charm, the Hannibal and Another Round actor is arguably the best part of the film. He makes no efforts to try and fit into Depp’s now-disgraced shoes and instead works his own magic and the film is better for it (sorry, Johnny Depp loyalists). Joining the ranks of good performers is Eddie Redmayne’s dependable Newt who is hilarious and endearing as ever while Jude Law does his thing, making every frame he’s in look appealing. But that’s about all the magic this film is able to conjure up.

On paper, the plot of the film is pacey and packed with movement in comparison to the slower plots of the first two. It is also the most political a Harry Potter movie franchise has ever gotten. A Fantastic Beasts sequel drawing parallels to fascism that hits home wasn’t on my bingo card but here we are. Secrets of Dumbledore also spends a lot of its budget (apart from bringing some of the finest actors in one ensemble) on the visual spectacle. As we traverse the wizarding world, some magnificent clashes unfold and it’s as whimsical and fantastical as it gets. From the big set pieces to the fleshed-out creatures, everything in this film gleams the way expensive production does. And yet, the aforementioned packed plot comes back to bite this beast. The film takes on too much even for its sprawling runtime. It’s a comprise between furthering the plot of the first Fantastic Beasts film that focuses just on the creatures and the wizarding war for the era part of the film. The result is that none of these elements is allowed to shine in all their glory. What we get here is an onslaught of information that seemingly leads nowhere.

Verdict

The Secrets of Dumbledore sticks to its emphasis on the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald but makes several pitstops on the way. The fun aspects of the film only come up in bursts and a lot of the thrill of it all is lost along with the stakes of the action. Although Fantastic Beasts 3 takes one giant step ahead after the misfire in 2018 and most definitely ranks slightly higher, one has to wonder if it’s in the right direction. Assuming we’re getting more films in this franchise, the third instalment could leave audiences with questions. It is somewhere between a theme park ride with attractions and a bad attempt at reviving a fledging film series that shouldn’t exist in the first place. Pick your poison.

Director: David Yates, Writer: J. K. Rowling, Steve Kloves

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston

Rating: 2.5

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in theatres on April 8, 2022.

