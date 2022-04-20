'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise's Future Still Uncertain; Warner Bros. To Take Months To Greenlit 'Fantastic Beasts 4'

Warner Bros. could take several weeks or months to make a decision about the fate of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and whether they would like to continue it. Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore was recently released in theaters and saw the lowest opening ever for a movie based in the Wizarding World. Several reports claim that the box office collection of Fantastic Beasts 3 isn’t the only thing that Warner Bros. will be taking into consideration while giving a green light to Fantastic 4, factors like will the franchise be profitable in the long run or will they create another spin-off of the Wizarding World instead of continuing this franchise.

As per The Wrap via ScreenRant, it could take several weeks, or several months, for Warner Bros. to give a green light to Fantastic Beasts 4. The statement of the company read, “Warner is still several weeks, if not months, from deciding the fate of continuing the “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, one of many choices that the studio will make as the Warner Bros. Discovery transition continues under CEO David Zaslav. But even if the plug is pulled, don’t expect the newly merged company to cut down on its larger plans to build the Wizarding World beyond Harry and his friends.”

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore received mixed reviews from critics, though it was considered an improvement over its predecessor. The movie was also surrounded by controversy as Johnny Depp, who played the role of Gellert Grindelwald, was fired from the movie following his libel case with Amber Heard. Fans were furious because Heard was still recast for the movie Aquaman 2, which also comes under Warner Bros. Recently actor Ezra Miller who plays Credence Barebone was arrested in Hawai, causing a backlash on the movie.

