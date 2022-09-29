Fans Want Nothing To Do With ‘Hot Take’ The Depp/Heard Trial Biopic

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial which is still fresh in the minds of their fans is all set to release as a biopic on September 30, 2022. The film’s trailer was recently released and the fans of the actors, and the rest of the Twitter has decided to wash their hands off it. Notably, its only been mere months since the conclusion of the already highly televised defamation trial.

Titled, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, Twitter users have been calling it an unnecessary retelling. Hot Take is set to follow Depp and Heard’s relationship as well as their controversial two-month-long court case in the US. It will be led by Mark Hapka (of Parallels’, Days of Our Lives) as Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp alongside Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as actress Amber Heard.

The film is not a documentary, but a dramatic narrative retelling with actors playing the roles of real-life people with the trial at the center. The trailer also hints and the film possibly reenacting the audio tapes and the incidents described in the court

Earlier reacting to the announcement one Twitter user had said, “I absolutely do not want to see hot take: the depp/heard case on tubi or anywhere else”. Meanwhile, with the trailer release, the emotions have only gotten stronger. The quality of the trailer and the supposed script of the film has many wondering “why was the film needed?”

I can’t believe they’re making a fucking movie on the Depp/Heard trial — carisa (@carisa_cx) September 28, 2022

You gotta be kidding me! This thing looks like it was filmed in my high school drama class. With less talented actors. What was the budget? @TheNamesQ I know you could also do better than this. The actors look NOTHING like the real people either. What a joke. @dickwarlock13 pic.twitter.com/S10jkhpto2 — Wyno Forever (@ForeverWyno) September 28, 2022

How good can the Depp/Heard movie about the trial be when the trial ended in June and the movie is already finished?? 😬😬😬 I obviously don’t mind movies and shows about real events, but it’s way too soon. — Sanna (@Sanna864) September 28, 2022

Andy Signore, the creator of the YouTube show Honest Trailers shared his quick reaction to the Hot Take trailer and called it “HILARIOUSLY BAD!” He tweeted, “Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Supporters, I hope we can agree on ONE THING: This looks like HOT GARBAGE!”

OMG! A Trailer Dropped For Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi!? This Looks HILARIOUSLY BAD! Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Supporters, I hope we can agree on ONE THING: This looks like HOT GARBAGE! Don’t Give Them Your Views! Share My Reaction Instead: https://t.co/b2hh4GSHcY pic.twitter.com/X2DLA74WmA — Andy Signore (@andysignore) September 28, 2022

Clearly I’m still asleep and having a bad dream if this is real… 😂https://t.co/rCcCqeTeyR — Stezell 🦌 (@StezellDeer) September 29, 2022

Hot Take will also star Melissa Marty as Depp`s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will be seen playing Heard`s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

