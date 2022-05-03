Fans think Shawn Mendes looked like a Disney prince or Doctor Strange in upcycled Met Gala outfit

Fans think Shawn Mendes made a fairytale-inspired fashion statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala when he arrived in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit that drew comparisons to a Disney prince.

On Monday 2 May, the Treat You Better singer, 23, arrived on the red carpet steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a red and navy coat with gold buttons and a structured, high-neck collar for the event’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The singer’s outfit, which featured his initials sewn into the yellow lining and which he paired with a navy suit and matching nail polish, was also upcycled, as he told Emma Chamberlain that the look was “completely sustainable”.

While Mendes’ red carpet look adhered to the Met Gala theme, it also sparked comparisons to Disney princes on social media, with many fans comparing the singer to a real-life version of characters such as The Little Mermaid’s Prince Eric.

“Can we talk about how much Shawn Mendes looks like Prince Eric?? Idk about you but I’m getting my childhood crush memories again,” one person tweeted, alongside photos comparing the two.

Another said: “Shawn Mendes and Prince Eric are literally the same person,” while someone else wrote: “Shawn Mendes is the real-life version of Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid and no one can convince me otherwise.”

Others shared additional comparisons between Mendes’ red carpet look and Disney characters, with many fans suggesting that the singer looked more like Gaston from The Beauty and the Beast.

“Shawn Mendes is giving ‘Gaston from The Beauty and the Beast’ vibes,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Is Shawn Mendes channelling ultimate bad boy Gaston?”

However, according to some fans, Mendes’ Tommy Hilfiger ensemble was more reminiscent of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, or Bridgerton’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

While fans were divided over which fictional character Mendes most closely resembled, others were simply appreciative of the Grammy Award nominee’s Met Gala look.

“Don’t try and tell me that Shawn Mendes didn’t slay at the Met Gala tonight because you are incredibly incorrect and he looked FINE,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Shawn Mendes, king of my heart at the Met Gala 2022.”

As for what Mendes was going for with his upcycled look, he told Chamberlain that his inspiration was “Navy Captain,” and that he was “proud” to be in the sustainable outfit.

