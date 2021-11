Fans think Priyanka Chopra has split up from Nick Jonas after social media profile change

Fans are speculating that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have broken up after Chopra removed the “Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts.

Chopra added “Jonas” to her name on Instagram and Twitter following her marriage to Nick in 2018.

Last week, Chopra dropped the second part of her surname without explanation, leading fans to speculate that the marriage between the pair had come to an end.

One fan tweeted: “Looks like something is wrong” while another added: “Just because a woman removes one part of a surname doesn’t mean it’s automatically divorce.”

You can see some more of the reaction below.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s mother has reportedly spoken to News18, rubbishing the rumours of a split.

Madhu Chopra said: “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Earlier this month, Chopra shared a picture of herself with her husband as they celebrated Diwali.

“Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.

She. continued: “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of both for comment.

