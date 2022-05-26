Fans Spot Some Of Marvel's Strongest Cosmic Characters In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer You Probably Missed

The second trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was released earlier this week and Twitter went abuzz trying to find out hidden easter eggs. The trailer also gave fans the first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher and Russell Crowe’s Zeus. Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that some of Marvel’s strongest cosmic characters like Uatu, Living Tribunal and more were introduced in the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor lifts ups the Mjolnir and summons a bolt of lightning in a room full of statues. That’s when upon closer inspection, several fans claimed that the five statues are of Marvel cosmic entities, Lady Death, Uatu the Watcher, Eon, Infinity and the Living Tribunal. Take a look at the reactions below.

THOR LOVE AND THUNDER IMPLICATION HOUR Obviously people have brought up these busts represent Death, The Watcher and The Living Tribunal, but I think ALL the busts represent some deity/cosmic entity from the comics… (1/6) pic.twitter.com/WFX2G4L5eD — I FUCKING STREAM I PROMISE (@PapaKlman) May 24, 2022

The MCU might be dragging me back in. The statues of cosmic entities in thor love and thunder has me hype. Not gonna lie. Seeing statues of Lady Death, The Living Tribunal, Uatu The Watcher, and two other statues has me intrigued. I think one might be of Infinity. iono — Jason (Recast T’Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) May 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer of Thor 4 here.

