Fans Spot Error In 'Moon Knight' Episode 3 And It’s A Big One

Moon Knight, the latest entrant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 is bringing the chaos and magic it promised. Starring Oscar Isaac as Steven/Marc. Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, the series chronicles an origin story, unlike anything we’ve seen from the studio. Among other things, the adventure is also visually stunning. Episode 3 in particular was on a whole new level and had some crazy shots that fans can’t get enough of. However, it also saw an error.

Moon Knight episode 3 introduced some new characters and took the story ahead in some mind-blowing directions. During a chase sequence that takes place a little under the first ten minutes, a camera with a cameraman’s hand can be seen left in. The scene in question occurs when Marc Spector is running behind a local man he has been meaning to catch. Eagle-eyed fans immediately noted the mistake and pointed it out.

A cameraman can be seen in a scene from Moon Knight Episode 3. pic.twitter.com/Hvl3hm5Epd — TheMCUtimes (@themcutimes) April 14, 2022

Here’s a better look at it:

They accidentally shot a cameraman in that chase scene.#moonknight Ep3 pic.twitter.com/rjrkMPemba — Yatin Kaushik (@kaushikyatin876) April 16, 2022

It is a minor error in the grand scheme of things.

Moon Knight episode 3 set in Cairo, Egypt sees Marc going after Arthur Harrow who is, in turn, seeking Ammit’s tomb. In a mind-boggling sequence, Khonshu also resets the sky to help Steven and Layla. It is also the episode that sees Khonshu appear ahead of the Ennead and imprisoned. The show’s synopsis reads, “When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Has A Magical ‘Moon Knight’ Connection? Maybe!

Moon Knight streams on Disney+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.

Cover image: Disney+