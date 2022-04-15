Fans Recreate Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding “Bengali Style” In Kolkata; See Pics

Imagine being a huge Bollywood fan and setting up a whole wedding as a tribute to a popular celebrity couple’s wedding complete with a baarat and priests. Well, you don’t have to imagine it because it just happened. As you already know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding took place on April 14, 2022. The stars tied the knot in Mumbai and it was the dreamiest intimate ceremony (the pictures are out). Around the same time, fans in Kolkata also held a wedding ceremony of their own. And it was basically a huge shoutout to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

While everyone was content endlessly scrolling through the fairytale-esque wedding pictures posted generously by Alia Bhatt and that wholesome video of Ranbir Kapoor carrying his wife away in his arms after a round of photos, some fans from Kolkata organised a Bengali style ceremony with two dummies wearing masks of the actors’ faces. The Alia Bhatt life-sized doll was dressed in a red saree while the Ranbir Kapoor life-sized doll was dressed in yellow and gold. Meanwhile, two fans wore sashes with “Kareena” and “Karishma” printed on them to symbolise celebrity wedding guests. The whole thing was quite creepy if you ask us.

Check out the images doing the rounds of the internet here:

As per multiple reports, the wedding was held with rituals. So that’s that.

Meanwhile, the IRL Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were happily married at home in Bandra, Mumbai in the presence of their family and close friends. The newlyweds are now gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. While you wait to see them together on the big screen, check out these rare photos from the wedding:

Unseen Pics From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Ceremony Surface Online!

