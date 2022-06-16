Fans rave about Beyoncé on cover of British Vogue: ‘A literal queen from the Renaissance era’

Fans are praising Beyoncé’s appearance on the July 2022 cover of British Vogue and its ushering in of her new “era.”

On Thursday, the publication announced that the 40-year-old singer was going to be featured in next month’s issue of its magazine — mere hours after she announced that she’d be releasing a new album in the coming weeks.

In a post on Twitter, which featured the superstar’s cover photo, the publication wrote: “@Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra.”

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enniful conducted the issue’s accompanying interview with Beyoncé, which was featured alongside the lavish photographs by Rafael Pavarotti.

The iconic cover photo featured Bey on a horse wearing a velvet black dress and large headpiece, with massive feathers coming out of it. The entire image –the background, horse, and floor — all included varying shades of red.

The “Formation” singer’s fans have praised her look and style, as they expressed that they’re looking forward to her album, Renaissance, which will be released on 29 July.

“The new era is upon us girls!,” one wrote.

“She looks like a literal queen from the Renaissance era. I can’t, another added.

A third person wrote: “Red is a strong, revolutionary, renaissance colour…I can’t wait to hear this album.”

Other Twitter users also applauded the publication, as the full story from British Vogue will be on newsstands on 21 June, and noted how they’re saving up money in the wake of Beyoncé’s announcement in case she goes on tour for her album.

“@Beyonce serving, as per usual. Thank you. @voguemagazine July 2022,” one wrote.

“I have not saved up enough coins for this return setting up a go fund me stat!,” another added

Outside of the cover, Beyoncé posed for several photos. One showed her on a disco ball, wearing boots embellished with lace, by Harris Reed & Roker, and a feather headpiece, by Reed & Vivienne Lake.

Another image showed the Ivy Park founder wearing a gold coat, embroidered with vintage jewels and Swarovski rhinestones, and earrings by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

In the piece written by Enninful, he said that she will be releasing “a thrilling abundance” of music, as it has been six years sine she’s put out her last album.

“The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it,” he explained.

Enniful noted that he also had the opportunity to listen to some songs from Beyoncé’s upcoming album, which made him “want to get up and start throwing moves”.

“It’s music I love to my core,” he explained. “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

