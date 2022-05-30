Fans Point Our Eerie Conincidence Between Sidhu Moose Wala's Date Of Death And His Songs 'The Last Ride' And '295'

Punjabi rapper turned politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district. The rapper was driving his jeep at the time of the incident and was shot in his chest. The tragic event occurred just one day after the government withdrew the security of 424 people along with Moose Wala’s. Since the news of his death was made public, several celebs have been pouring in their tributes. Rapper Drake and actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and several others mourned his demise.

Fans of the rapper have now pointed out an eerie coincidence between Moose Wala’s date of death and his songs The Last Ride and 295. Netizens pointed out that Moose Wala died on May 29, 2022 and the name of his song is also 295. While his last song was titled as The Last Ride and was released just two weeks before he was shot. Moreover, the poster of The Last Ride features rapper Tupac’s assassination scene, where he also was shot and killed whilst sitting in the front seat of the car. See what netizens are saying.

Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can’t believe this RIP LEGEND 💔#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/eTWZvdAja1 — Anas Abbasi – अनस अब्बासी – أنس عباسي🇮🇳 (@AnasAbbasioffi1) May 29, 2022

What a Coincidence ! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 One of his last song was ” the Last Ride”💔#sidhumoosewala 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FpYQUxaHE — Mubeen (@Mubeen66361115) May 29, 2022

#SidhuMoosewala

his song : 295

He died on 29/5

RIP legend 💐🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/POxLdZ2xmv — Arpan Edy (@Arpan10874220) May 29, 2022

The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song was named “THE LAST RIDE” and “295” which is today’s date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr #shotdead #sidhumoosewala #Moosewala #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/Q09ipmzKLv — Anoop Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@urs_anoop) May 30, 2022

The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song was named “THE LAST RIDE” and “295” which is today’s date. #sidhumoosewala #RestInPeace #Punjabi pic.twitter.com/y9GsWSyRRE — Danish Azam (@danishazaam012) May 29, 2022

The world is a mystery #sidhumoosewala born with his song “295” and sadly we lost this gem on “29/5” it is sad Tupac was his idol and he met the same fate in similar way. I belive he was god’s own child who knew he had less time to deliver big impact that he did 💔#shotdead pic.twitter.com/9e5qrGuJFV — Rudra Narayan Roy (@rudra_speaks) May 29, 2022

Moose Wala was a well-known figure of the Punjabi entertainment industry and joined Congress back in November. As per several media reports, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, took responsibility for the killing of the rapper and the police has confirmed this.

