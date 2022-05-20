Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival

Posted on May 20, 2022 0

Everton fans invaded the pitch after their 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, which secured their Premier League survival.

The Toffees have avoided the drop ahead of their final game, thanks to an incredible second-half comeback.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace 2-0 up at the break, before Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired back.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park was electric at the final whistle, as Everton fans celebrated Premier League survival and one of the greatest comebacks in the competition’s history.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival