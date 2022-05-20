Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival

Everton fans invaded the pitch after their 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, which secured their Premier League survival.

The Toffees have avoided the drop ahead of their final game, thanks to an incredible second-half comeback.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace 2-0 up at the break, before Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired back.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park was electric at the final whistle, as Everton fans celebrated Premier League survival and one of the greatest comebacks in the competition’s history.

