Fans Go Crazy As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Song 'Kesariya' From 'Brahmāstra' Releases Ahead Of Their Wedding

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding the makers of their upcoming film Brahmāstra have dropped a teaser of their song Kesariya and congratulated the couple on their wedding. The movie’s director and close friend of the couple, Ayan Mukerji also wrote a long note congratulating Ranbir and Alia as he shared the song. As the teaser of the song as shared online, fans went crazy and trended #AliaRanbirwedding on Twitter and left their reactions.

Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of Kesariya and wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever.”

Fans went gaga over Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry in the song and shared stills from the teaser on Twitter. Take a look at the reactions here.

Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days ❤️

Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra ✨#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/job3PSthvT — Brahmastra Kannada (@BrahmastraKan) April 13, 2022

Cannot wait for full version of Kesariya!! They look so sweet and cute together, plus their chemistry 🥺💜#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ogohLJsYzO — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly get married on April 15 in Mumbai. Meanhile, after getting postponed several times, Brahmastra is finally scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

