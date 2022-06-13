Fans criticise Scott Disick after he compares himself to Jesus

Fans have criticised Scott Disick after he compared himself to Jesus.

The ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, who refers to him as the “Lord” after he purchased the British title online, took to Instagram on Sunday (12 June), to share a new photo of himself with a full beard.

Accompanying the photo, he wrote: “I think I’m starting to look a lot like Jesus.”

In the comment section, fans didn’t hold back when it came to their opinions regarding his claim.

“My dude read the Bible. Don’t just look @ pics,” one person wrote.

Another responded: “But you are soooo far from being like him.”

Someone argued that he instead looked like Jared Leto: “Jared Leto who?!”

“Lol. Who told u Jesus looks like this? Where did you see that?” one questioned.

“Jesus was dark skinned and brown eyes so…” another said, with many echoing similar sentiments.

However, a few agreed with Disick, with one writing: “Your name isn’t the Lord for nothing.”

“Now introducing Scesus,” one fan added.

In a May episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in October of last year, Disick admitted that he will “always love” Kourtney.

The two were together for almost a decade before splitting up in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year.

