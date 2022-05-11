Fans baffled by Madonna’s 3D model of her vagina in new series of NFTs

Fans have shared their confusion at Madonna’s newly unveiled 3D model of her vagina, which features in a fully nude collection of non-fungible tokens.

The pop singer has partnered with digital artist Beeple to produce a trio of NFT videos titled “Mother of Technology”, “Mother of Creation,” and “Mother of Evolution,” which feature an up-close display of her vagina giving birth to insects, butterflies, and trees.

While the video graphics are being auctioned off – with proceeds going to three nonprofits that focus on supporting women and children worldwide – they are currently available to view online.

The recent announcement has shocked fans, with many sharing their befuddlement at the news on Twitter.

One fan asked: “I guess the only question is why would she feel compelled to do such a thing?”

“OMFG…..just when you thought it couldn’t get more bizarre,” someone else tweeted.

“Nope. Not even remotely interested in seeing a 3D model of ANY of Madonna’s ‘private parts,’” wrote one user.

Madonna NFT footage (https://motherofcreation.xyz/ )

“Not really necessary and 20 years too late,” said one, with another responding: “More like 45 years too late.”

In a statement, Madonna explained that “all works were conceived with a 3D scan” and that she “wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity”.

The auction begins today (11 May) on SuperRare.

