Fans Are Wondering What Johnny Depp Doodled During Trial Against Amber Heard As Video Goes Viral

The ongoing $50 million defamation case filed by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard has grabbed everyone’s attention. And as the trials of the ongoing case started broadcasting live, fans have been taking much interest in the court proceedings. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the sticky note that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor passed to his attorney in the courtroom during the trial that left the latter impressed.

While Depp’s doodle work seems to have impressed his attorney, the video continues to gain momentum on TikTok as fans express their excitement to see their favourite actor’s artwork. With the video already gaining several million views within no time, it turned out to be the highlight of the ninth day of the high profile court trial.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s Defamation Case Turns Ugly; Actor Claims Latter Defecated On His Side Of The Bed

With both the parties making shocking revelations about their past, the ongoing defamation case between ex-partners Depp and Heard seems to be getting more ugly with each passing day.

Meanwhile, Depp, who gained much fame after starring in the popular franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, earlier in the trial, had revealed that Disney wanted to replace post Heard’s article in the Washington Post. “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe,” he said in the court. Read more about it here.

The entire episode began when Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for penning an article in the Washington Post claiming that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. While the article had no specific mention of Depp in it, but the argument escalated pretty quickly and resulted in Heard countersuing Depp.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Claims He ‘Never Struck’ Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Fans Are Wondering What Johnny Depp Doodled During Trial Against Amber Heard As Video Goes Viral