Fans Are Now Demanding To Replace Amber Heard With Blake Lively In 'Aquaman 2' Amid Case With Johnny Depp

Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case is going on, fans have been demanding Warner Bros. to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 and even started a petition that has now crossed 4 million signs. Fans of Depp have now started another petition and this time around it is to replace Amber Heard with Blake Lively. It all began when Heard wrote a op-ed in 2018 for Washington Post and claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not name Depp, but the article came out just two years after their divorce.

SEE ALSO: Jason Momoa Saved Amber Heard From Getting Kicked Off ‘Aquaman 2’ Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Johnny Depp

Ever since Deep had been removed from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and Warner Bro’s Fantastic Beast franchise, many of Depp’s fans have argued that Heard should also be removed from Aquaman 2. These fans have gone even one step further and started a new petition to remove Heard and replace her with Blake Lively. Take a look at some reactions here.

SEE ALSO: They Didn’t Want Me: Amber Heard Says That Her Scenes Were Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’ Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

Amber Heard should be fired from playing Mera in Aquaman 2 and replaced with Blake Lively.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/uNPmAAI9tE — Levi Ackerwoman☄ (@_amazingzayne) February 2, 2020

I Say Replace Amber Heard Mera With Blake Lively Even Know The Role Is Small Now #Aquaman2 — Warstu (@WarstuG) May 24, 2022

Can we all please get on the train with @blakelively replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2…. She’s so beautiful and humble and that’s the only way 4.5 million people are even going to watch it… If not that movie will tank. — Alexiz (@Alexiz1710) May 24, 2022

I’m down with Blake Lively replacing Amber Heard on Aquaman. It wasn’t long ago that I thought they were the same person. I also used to thing Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon were the same person. — Doritos (@Doritostx) May 24, 2022

Someone said to replace #AmberHeard with Blake Lively in Aquaman 2 and I stand for this — Brooke (@yrfavblonde) May 24, 2022

Just tossing it out there once again that Blake Lively could replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2 and 99% of the world wouldn’t even notice the change. pic.twitter.com/AJc5v6TiGs — kereD (@i__m__kered) February 28, 2021

I fully support the decision to replace amber heard with Blake lively in Aquaman two @blakelively #aquaman2 #JusticeForJohnny — Tato (@Tatoqueenchels) May 24, 2022

Blake Lively could be replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 as there is a petition going around. #blakelively #aquaman2 #movies #amberheard #petition pic.twitter.com/QGQRK2bhKK — The Sports & Entertainment Express (@Express_Pod_) May 23, 2022

Let’s have Blake Lively take Amber Heard spot in Aquaman 2. — Anacrusis (@Gyalason) May 3, 2022

I genuinely don’t understand why they just didn’t recast Mera for Aquaman 2. There are a dozen other available actresses who are just as suited for that role. Emila Clarke, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Jessica Rothe, Deborah Ann Woll, Teresa Palmer, Amber Heard…

wait… — Wil Brooks (@willo719) May 19, 2022

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the sixth and final week of their case and each day new details about their troubled relationship are coming forward. Last week Deep’s ex Ellen Barkin took to the stand and testified against the actor and said that he was jealous and violent during their relationship. Meanwhile, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss is also expected to testify against Heard.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Fans Are Now Demanding To Replace Amber Heard With Blake Lively In 'Aquaman 2' Amid Case With Johnny Depp