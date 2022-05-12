Fans are confused by Kendall Jenner’s technique for cutting cucumbers in The Kardashians: ‘Most tragic thing’

Fans have begun questioning Kendall Jenner’s culinary skills after the most recent episode of The Kardashians showed her questionable technique for cutting a cucumber.

During the new episode, which aired Thursday, Jenner could be seen spending time with her mother Kris Jenner. While in the kitchen at the matriarch’s house, the 26-year-old model looked through the refrigerator as Kris asked: “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?”

The question prompted Jenner to reply: “I’m making it myself. Just gotta chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.”

However, the reality star then placed the vegetable on the cutting board, before noting that she was “kind of scared”. When she first attempted to cut the vegetable, she appeared to do so without holding on to it.

To the cameras, she said: “I definitely am not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me.”

Kris then proceeded to ask the chef to cut the cucumber for Jenner, who spoke up and reiterated: “I’ll do it, Mom. It’s fine.”

The supermodel then held her hands in a criss-cross motion, with one hand on the end of the cucumber and the other holding the knife.

On social media, viewers have since made jokes about Jenner’s chopping skills. In one clip posted to TikTok, @michelleeandrews shared a video of a woman with her arms slightly crossed while cutting a cucumber.

In the comments, TikTok users emphasised how confused they were by Jenner’s chopping skills.

“Always knew they were so far removed from reality but watching Kendall try to cut that cucumber was painful,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “If this is real, I’m concerned.”

A third person added: “I assumed they were bad at relating to normal things. But THIS BAD??”

People on Twitter also revealed how uncomfortable Jenner appeared in the episode, with some claiming that it seemed like the reality star had never cut a cucumber before.

“I think it’s funny that people expected Kendall Jenner to know how to cut a cucumber,” one fan wrote.

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f***ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” another person said.

It appears that Jenner is aware of the joke, however, as she reposted the tweet and responded: “Tragic!”

