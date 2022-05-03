Fans Are Confused As New 'Doctor Strange 2' Clip Releases; Is It Superior Iron Man Or Captain Marvel Variant?

With just a few days remaining for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are still debating over who is the mysteriously characters that appears in the trailer. A new 30 second clip gives a clearer look at the mystery character, earlier fans were convinced that it was Tom Cruise as an alternate version of Iron Man called Superior Iron Man, but not anymore. Recently a photo was leaked online confirming some of the cameos in the upcoming superhero flick. Fans were left furious and trended #dontspoilthemulitverse.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Early Reviews Are In; Critics Call It ‘Scariest And Creepiest Film Marvel Has Ever Made’

Several users slowed down the new clip of Doctor Strange 2 titled ‘Change’ and are now saying that the mystery character isn’t Tom Cruise’ Iron Man but rather an alternate version of Captain Marvel. The clip also shows Wanda attacking the headquarters of the Illuminati. Culture Crave also confirmed that the mysterious character was indeed an alternate version of Captain Marvel rather than Superior Iron Man. See what netizens had to say.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Suffers A Major Cameo Leak Ahead Of Release And It’s Something!

this could have been tom cruise’s iron man but noooooooooo feige had to throw in a dumbass character https://t.co/MgYoQqUkta — Ninja Wiener (@ninja_wiener) April 29, 2022

Remember when everyone thought this was Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. 😭 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/EjBv2QQ8wS — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) April 29, 2022

@MarvelStudios @Marvel the only reason why I’m hyped up for #MultiverseOfMadness is @TomCruise as Superior Iron man…if this isn’t true…has to be biggest disappointment this year!! Mind it… — Top Gun (@EthanHuntFan) May 3, 2022

The ppl who fought for this figure being Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man must feel STUPID rn pic.twitter.com/zfDucoNqYU — Brian | MoM era (@BrianScottLang) April 28, 2022

Here’s a FULL HD look at your tom cruise iron man😂🩸 #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #MonicaRambeau A huge HD THREAD is coming so you guys should retweet for these insane HD Stills imma post soon.🩸🩸 HD guy out (RETWEET) pic.twitter.com/Mf3UlU6C6O — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@JosiahP4G) April 28, 2022

We are now 11 days away from #MultiverseOfMadness .. everyone is still trying to figure out if Tom Cruise Iron Man variant is in the movie well just think… who is responsible for these Ultron Bots? That’s your proof their there. Somebody had to make those. pic.twitter.com/Zy4H3ZYDvi — AVON The Don (@MagicHandz) April 26, 2022

I keep hearing that Tom Cruise is actually not appearing as Superior Iron Man in #DoctorStrange but imagine if that ends up actually being Bruce Campbell’s obligatory Sam Raimi cameo – a Tony Stark variant. 😆 I’ve hoped for either that or him to be an actual Dr. Strange variant. pic.twitter.com/UVR2mqq1g7 — David Rose (@happydragondave) May 1, 2022

Get ready for the amount of hate #DoctorStrange is about to get if there’s no Tom Cruise/Iron Man variant, because there’s so many people in the fandom who prefer cameos > good story telling. — Cosmaverse (@Cosmaverse) May 1, 2022

really hope that tom cruise iron man is in dr strange bro pic.twitter.com/iXKXmqwGK6 — PT: psycho tman (@johnny_tmanV2) April 25, 2022

The people who went mad saying it was Tom Cruise’s Iron Man 💀 pic.twitter.com/pakBdPJJC9 — Ntate YB 🅴 (@Tboss441) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, and the early reviews of the movie are also in. The superhero flick has received mostly positive reviews and several critics said that it was “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made.” The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released worldwide on on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Fans Are Confused As New 'Doctor Strange 2' Clip Releases; Is It Superior Iron Man Or Captain Marvel Variant?