Fans Are Confused As New 'Doctor Strange 2' Clip Releases; Is It Superior Iron Man Or Captain Marvel Variant?

Posted on May 3, 2022 0 Comments0

With just a few days remaining for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are still debating over who is the mysteriously characters that appears in the trailer. A new 30 second clip gives a clearer look at the mystery character, earlier fans were convinced that it was Tom Cruise as an alternate version of Iron Man called Superior Iron Man, but not anymore. Recently a photo was leaked online confirming some of the cameos in the upcoming superhero flick. Fans were left furious and trended #dontspoilthemulitverse.

Several users slowed down the new clip of Doctor Strange 2 titled ‘Change’ and are now saying that the mystery character isn’t Tom Cruise’ Iron Man but rather an alternate version of Captain Marvel. The clip also shows Wanda attacking the headquarters of the Illuminati. Culture Crave also confirmed that the mysterious character was indeed an alternate version of Captain Marvel rather than Superior Iron Man. See what netizens had to say.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, and the early reviews of the movie are also in. The superhero flick has received mostly positive reviews and several critics said that it was “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made.” The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released worldwide on on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

