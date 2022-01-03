December 31, 2021 is a dark day for the entertainment world. Beloved actor, comedian, and all-around national treasure Betty White had died at age 99.

White, who starred in popular television shows like Golden Girls, Hot In Cleveland, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as films including The Proposal, was preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

On Friday, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed her death to People and said, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”

That seems to be the sentiment shared across the internet. After news of White’s death, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities mourned the loss of her amazing talent on Twitter — and remembered what a spunky, lovable character she was.

Source Link : Fans And Friends Remember Betty White, Who Died At 99