Fan Tweet Predicting Will Smith Slapping Comedian Chris Rock In 2016 Resurfaces; Twitter Reacts

One of the biggest awards nights in Hollywood, the 94th Academy Awards turned into an unforgettable event when Will Smith slapped comedian-actor Chris Rock for making a joke involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While the incident continues to trend on social media, a 2016 tweet predicting an altercation between Smith and Rock has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016

While Rock took a dig at Jada in 2016 for boycotting the Oscars, the former ended up poking fun at her once again while presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. But things ended up going South as Smith got onto the stage and slapped Rock. And with the incident still stirring conversations on the internet, the 2016 tweet predicting Smith hitting Rock has also been involved. Here are a few reactions to the resurfaced tweet that has gone viral:

only thing missing now is a Simpsons clip predicting this years ago — Muaaz (@mws) March 28, 2022

2016. Prophecy delayed is not prophecy denied. https://t.co/SW7jeBBPO8 — Fresh Prince of Nakuru (@LazarusKumi) March 28, 2022

Will Smith checking Twitter before tonight’s Oscars https://t.co/Ha4lrN6132 pic.twitter.com/j33uTapLHW — Poe’s Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) March 28, 2022

Wild but the fact that SIX YEARS LATER he went after the man’s wife AGAIN https://t.co/kPE7qyc3Ro pic.twitter.com/QDn2pGHBQ8 — JohnFcknStewart 🇯🇲 (3rd time coming) (@John_FknStewart) March 28, 2022

While the Academy has launched a formal review of the incident involving Smith and Rock, the former, who won the Best Actors Award at the Oscars, recently penned a long note apologising to Rock for his ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’ actions. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote.

On the other hand, LAPD also issued a statement reading that Rock has refused to press any charges against Smith. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” LAPD stated in their report.

