Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo

A woman on TikTok says Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s friends mocked her when she asked the actor for a photo at an IHOP.

The TikToker, who said her name was Lexi in the video, filmed herself approaching Wolfhard as he was dining with friends at the American pancake house chain. Wolfhard is known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi Netflix series.

In the clip, Lexi asks the actor to take a photo with him, but his friends at the table are seen “mocking” her in response.

“Hi, I don’t want to be awkward but could I get a photo with you? I feel bad, I’m so sorry,” Lexi said as she approached Wolfhard at his table.

One of the actor’s friends is caught loudly saying, “That’s so awkward,” and Lexi apologises to Wolfhard for interrupting him. In the comments section, Lexi clarified that they did not have any food or drinks on the table, so she thought it was best to approach him before they were served.

Wolfhard asked the TikToker what her name was and the two shook hands. Lexi explained to the actor that she didn’t want to cause awkwardness by asking for a photo, but Wolfhard assured her that it was okay. “No, no, no. You weren’t [awkward] at all. Don’t feel bad. It’s okay, shoot your shot,” he said.

However, the Stranger Things star politely declined her request for a picture together, saying, “It’s okay. I’m just with friends.”

Lexi replied, “No yeah, I get it. It’s nice to meet you though,” and returned to her table.

The video, which was posted on 4 May, has since received more than 1.3 million views on the app. “Met Finn Wolfhard at IHOP and his friends mocked me,” Lexi captioned the TikTok.

While many viewers didn’t take issue with Finn Wolfhard turning down the photo request, the majority of comments called out the actor’s friends for their behaviour towards Lexi.

“He’s nice but why his friends acting like that,” one TikToker commented.

“He was very nice about it but I think his friend didn’t have to go and mock you that was just messed up tbh,” a TikTok user said.

One user commented that Wolfhard’s friends should expect to be approached by fans, saying, “They’re friends with a tv star what did they expect?”

“Homeboy needs new friends,” another person said.

The Independent has contacted Finn Wolfhard for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo