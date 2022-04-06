Fan Edits Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Getting Married Takes Over Twitter In Another Height Of Celebrity Shipping

Celebrities are often hailed and put on a pedestal and fans hang on to every small detail about their life and career. As rumors about actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding started making their rounds, fans went berserk and trended #RanbirAliawedding and shared several edited photos of the couple getting married. Not just the fans, but the streaming platform Netflix also hopped on to the bandwagon and shared a video of Alia and Ranbir.

As per several media reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot on April 17. As they say, rumors spread like a wildfire, and several fans reacted to Alia-Ranbir’s wedding rumors and shared fan edits on Twitter Netflix India also took the opportunity of the viral trend and shared a video featuring Alia and Ranbir’s character from their film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. As they shared the video, Netflix wrote, “These two would make a great couple in real life.”

Not just fan edits, netizens are also sharing hilarious memes about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. Check out the memes here-

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April. RanbirAlia fans right know :-#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/cLBSazxEiV — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) April 6, 2022

