A family who fled Ukraine have been reunited with their dog after he spent two months in UK quarantine.
Mike, his wife Alla and mother-in-law Valentyna travelled from Kyiv to north-east England with Archie, who helped keep their spirits up on the 2,000-mile journey.
But after arriving in the UK, their pet was quarantined for eight weeks.
“He kept us sane and amused, it felt like he saved us in a way,” Mike said of Archie.
“Because of the quarantine, it felt like we couldn’t save him and we let him down.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Family who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantine