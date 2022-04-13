Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis.

Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.

Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.

Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.

“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about this.”

Anastasia, who suffers from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), is unable to speak or walk and has to eat through a feeding tube.

The once “healthy and popular” schoolgirl is facing her final days as she has surpassed the grim prediction of doctors who didn’t think she would live past March.

Alexandra and James Hazell with their three-year-old son Ryker and their seven-year-old daughter Anastasia (James Linsell-Clark / SWNS)

Anastasia is being cared for at home by nurses and family as the family wanted to be together rather than having their daughter in hospital.

She is living with mother Alexandra, father James, 35, and brother Ryker, three, in a village near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Alexandra, a support worker, said: “Anastasia is getting towards the end and we’re still having to rattle around for money.

“Our heating has gone off twice as we’ve run out of oil. It’s just impossible.

“It got so bad we were all camped in her room with a wood burner. We were throwing wood on the fire to make the room warm enough to get through the night.

“The other time we ran out of oil we were having to put heated blankets on Anastasia because she was turning blue.

“We haven’t been able to give her a warm bath or shower sometimes. It’s crazy.

“There are weeks when we can’t afford basic things.

Anastasia Hazell (Chris Souris / SWNS)

“We put away £1,000 for last Christmas but that was eaten up beforehand by food and heating costs.”

Anastasia was described as a healthy girl before the devastating diagnosis last March, a week after her sixth birthday.

Her condition is a rare and aggressive brain tumour that is almost impossible to treat.

Doctors said that Anastasia’s tumour was incurable and gave her around 12 months to live.

Alexandra said: “Anastasia was a perfectly normal girl. She was doing really well in school.

“She was a singer and dancer. Totally healthy and normal girl.

“She had a lot of friends and was one of the more popular girls in class.

Alexandra Hazell (James Linsell-Clark / SWNS)

“The diagnosis came completely out of nowhere. We noticed one day that she was a bit weak on one side.

“The doctors found a tumour and she was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. That’s when her whole life changed.

“She’s just so poorly. Last night she was struggling to breathe.

“I’m thinking how many more days are we going to have. It’s a nightmare.”

SWNS

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs