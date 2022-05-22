Family of ducks escorted from Queen’s palace by Danish Royal Guards

Posted on May 22, 2022 0

This is the adorable moment members of the Danish Royal Life Guard had to escort out a family of ducks who had taken up residence in the Queen’s palace.

Footage shows the unit, tasked with personally guarding the royal family, slowly escorting a duck and its 12 ducklings from the grounds of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The group bustle around, desperately trying to get them out of the royal’s winter residence.

The guards then gently escort them across the road, and to eventual safety in a nearby harbour.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Family of ducks escorted from Queen’s palace by Danish Royal Guards