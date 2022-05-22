Family of ducks escorted from Queen’s palace by Danish Royal Guards

This is the adorable moment members of the Danish Royal Life Guard had to escort out a family of ducks who had taken up residence in the Queen’s palace.

Footage shows the unit, tasked with personally guarding the royal family, slowly escorting a duck and its 12 ducklings from the grounds of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The group bustle around, desperately trying to get them out of the royal’s winter residence.

The guards then gently escort them across the road, and to eventual safety in a nearby harbour.

