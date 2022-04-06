Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults.

According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults.

“Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system,” Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that everyone is doing their best. The detective, the DA are all working with us and, so far, everyone’s doing what should be done.”

Ms Frickey was leaving her job on 21 March and was sitting in her car when she was allegedly attacked by the teens. They allegedly drove off with her car while she was still tangled in her seatbelt and dragged her to death. The woman’s arm was severed during the attack.

Mr Williams made a campaign promise never to try a juvenile as an adult, but told Eyewitness News Morning Show that he would be willing to make an exception.

“We have made a decision that reverses what I said in the campaign that in murder cases, violent murder cases, we’re holding people accountable in adult court, trying juveniles as adults,” he said.

Mr Williams did assure the family that the three 15-year-old girls allegedly involved in the attack will face the same charges at the 17-year-old boy, despite the varied levels of alleged involvement the teens had in the incident.

“It’s our understanding right now that everyone is being charged as equals, as they’re all principals in the crime,” Danielle Duffourc, Ms Frickey’s niece, said.

The family also wanted to see the second-degree murder charges increased to first-degree murder, arguing that the teens showed their intent to kill when they drove away with Ms Frickey still tangled in the car.

“I can’t say this enough. When they pulled away and she was in that strap, they made the decision to murder her. They should pay for it,” Ms Frickey’s sister, Jinny Griffin, told Fox8.

The teens are currently being held without bail at the Juvenile Justice Centre in New Orleans. Their next court hearing is scheduled for 2 May.

