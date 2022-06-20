‘Fair is fair’: Caitlyn Jenner backs ban of transgender women from female swimming events

Caitlyn Jenner has backed Fina’s ban of transgender women from competing in female swimming events.

Swimming’s world governing body voted to restrict transgender swimmers from competing in women’s elite events.

The organisation voted on the matter at an extraordinary general congress during the World Championships in Budapest.

The results of which saw 71 percent of the 152 Fina members voting to stop trans athletes who have gone through any part of the process of male puberty from competing in women’s elite races.

This now means transgender competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete, with Jenner lauding the move from the sport’s world governing body.

The former Olympian said: “It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair!

“If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.”

American swimmer Lia Thomas will be blocked from competing in women’s events

Fina has also confirmed they will establish an ‘open’ category at competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different than their birth sex.

Jenner has pressurised swimming to make a decision for months, insisting it is unfair for cis-gendered females to compete against trans swimmers.

Earlier this year she said: “All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working.

“I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against, because in the woke world, you’ve got to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is great,’ No, it’s not.”

