Failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries ‘stain on our soul’, says Gordon Brown

The failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries is a “stain on our global soul” and one of the “greatest policy failures of our times”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned.

His intervention comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that countries’ “blanket booster programmes” were likely to prolong the pandemic by diverting supplies to wealthier nations.

Speaking to the BBC World Service, the former Labour prime minister said the uneven distribution of vaccines “is one of the greatest policy failures of our times” and predicted millions could die worldwide due to a lack of vaccine access.

“It really is a stain on our global should and it affects us all — because I think people are beginning to realise that if we allow the disease to spread in poor countries and the virus mutates, it comes back to haunt even the fully-vaccinated,” Mr Brown said.

Arguing it was an achievable task, he told the broadcaster: “We have the technology. We have the expertise and we’re producing 1.5 billion vaccines now a month. We could get them out to people and we will suffer if we don’t do this”.

In a separate interview with CNN, Mr Brown, who was prime minister between 2007 and 2010, said: “We end the year with a huge pubic policy failure — a huge moral lapse on the part of the world.

“Only three per cent are vaccinated in low income countries, only seven or eight per cent in Africa as a whole, and there are some countries where less than one per cent have been vaccinated.

“It’s hardly surprising then that the disease spreads, that it mutates, that new variants emerge, and then these new variants as we’ve seen in the UK and around Europe and America now, this is coming back to haunt us now in the Western world.”

His remarks followed an analysis from the People’s Vaccine Analysis — an Amnesty International-backed organisation — showed that the UK, the European Union, and the US had received more doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the last six weeks than all African countries have throughout 2021.

The study said that between 11 November and 21 December, the EU, UK and US received 513 million doses of vaccines while countries in Africa received just 500 million during the course of the year.

Speaking on Wednesday, the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “no country could booster its way out of the pandemic” as he criticised the inequitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.

“Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” he stressed.

The organisation stressed the “global priority” must be to ensure all countries reach 40 per cent vaccine coverage “as quickly as possible and the 70 per cent target by the middle of this year”.

He added: “Our projections show that supply should be sufficient to vaccinate the entire global adult population and to give boosters to high-risk populations by the first quarter of 2022.”

