Fact Check: Not Aryan Khan, But It's 'Twilight' Actor Bronson Pelletier In The Viral Airport Urinating Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his family members have been keeping a low profile since Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on October 3, last year, by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who was later granted bail after almost four weeks. And just when things started to return to normalcy and the Badshah of Bollywood also resuming his work, Aryan’s name has been dragged into another controversy.

While a video of a young man urinating at the airport has been circulating on the internet, a few desi-netizens claim that individual to be Aryan Khan. However, after extensive research, we found the claim to be false and this 2013 Daily Mail report is proof.

While the man in the video is ‘Twilight’ actor Bronson Pelletier, who was caught urinating in public at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012. And this Daily Mail report from 2013 is proof that the man in the video ain’t Aryan.

As per the report, the incident took place at the Los Angeles International Airport in December 2012 and the man in the video is ‘Twilight’ actor Bronson Pelletier. Given Pelletier’s intoxicated state, officials removed him from the flight and was asked to sober up at the terminal, which is when this incident happened. The report also suggested that Pelletier was handed a two years’ probation.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shah Rukh has resumed his work and was recently snapped on the sets of his upcoming project ‘Pathan’. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-drama will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from ‘Pathan’, SRK is also reported to make cameo appearances in a couple of Bollywood movies like ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and ‘Tiger 3’. And the Badshah of Bollywood is also reported to be working with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar and Rajkummar Hirani on other potential projects which would go on floors post ‘Pathan’.

