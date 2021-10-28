Facebook ridiculed for changing its name to Meta: ‘Honestly this is insane news’

Twitter users were quick to ridicule Facebook for changing its corporate name to Meta following a tidal wave of criticism and scandalous revelations.

“Facebook just changed their name to META. Honestly this is insane news,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added that Mark Zuckerbeg had “a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s on the bookshelf as he announces Facebook’s rebrand to Meta. If this isn’t proof we are in a simulation [I don’t know] what is”.

“Rebranding a company mired in controversy is never a surefire cure for the maladies unspooling its operations or ravaging its reputation,” Tim O’Brien wrote for Bloomberg Opinion.

